Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 8,576 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

