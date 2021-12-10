Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.