Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.39 billion-$10.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.56 billion.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. Oracle has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.62.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

