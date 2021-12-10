Orca Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

