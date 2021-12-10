Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,529 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

