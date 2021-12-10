Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 384.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $72.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.