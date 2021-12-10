Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

