Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.76 and last traded at $82.73. 22,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.
In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
