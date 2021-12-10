Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.76 and last traded at $82.73. 22,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

