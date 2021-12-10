Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE OMI opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

