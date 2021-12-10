P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp reduced its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. PLBY Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PLBY Group by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,334,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,273 shares of company stock worth $10,986,937.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

