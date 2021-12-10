PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.18.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.61 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

