Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $64,697,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $284.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

