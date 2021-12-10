Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $107,000 Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.35. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.41%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

