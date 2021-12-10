Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $152,000 Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MCY opened at $52.41 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

