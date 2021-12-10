Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at $45.64 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.