Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

