Packaging Co. of America Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,974. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

