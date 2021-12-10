PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $37.25. PagerDuty shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 29,678 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,632. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.