PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.340-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.50 million-$279.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.05 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Truist Securities increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.69.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

