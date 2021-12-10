Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 24,645 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

