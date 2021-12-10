Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 11,587 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Cars.com worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

