Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

