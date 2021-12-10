Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.50. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

