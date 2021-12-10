Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

