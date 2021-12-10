Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 630 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

