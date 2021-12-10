Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

