PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $189.30. The company had a trading volume of 208,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,593. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

