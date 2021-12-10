PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

