PDS Planning Inc Has $230,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $37.55 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

