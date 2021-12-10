PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.81 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

