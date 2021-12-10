Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.