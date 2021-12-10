Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$45.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

PPL stock opened at C$37.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.75 billion and a PE ratio of -101.07.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

