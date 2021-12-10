Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.