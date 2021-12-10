Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.