PGGM Investments Acquires 241,667 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,667 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.