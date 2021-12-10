PGGM Investments Buys 1,251 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

AAP stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

