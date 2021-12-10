PGGM Investments Has $23.06 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238,861 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 291.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.