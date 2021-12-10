PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEX were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

