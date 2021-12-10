PGGM Investments Sells 37,775 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cigna were worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

NYSE CI opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

