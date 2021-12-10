PGGM Investments Sells 398 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.91 and a 200 day moving average of $219.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

