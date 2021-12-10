PGGM Investments Sells 914 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $221.95 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.