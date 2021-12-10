Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.30. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
