Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.30. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

