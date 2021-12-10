Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

