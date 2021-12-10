Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

