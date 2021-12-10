PIN Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.04 or 0.08264656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00084203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.53 or 0.99744673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.