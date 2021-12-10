Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

