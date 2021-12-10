Piper Sandler Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.88.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.98 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.