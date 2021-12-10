Piper Sandler Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.88.
NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.98 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.
In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.