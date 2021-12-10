Piper Sandler Weighs in on Expensify Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Expensify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Expensify stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

