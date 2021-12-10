Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $230.75 million and approximately $989,789.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00334334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00141010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00092642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,774,569 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

