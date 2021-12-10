Pizza Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $661,264.93 and approximately $148,366.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00138348 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00630299 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

