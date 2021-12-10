Playcent Price Tops $0.0781 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.11 million and $65,775.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

